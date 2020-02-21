Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 183.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.30. The company had a trading volume of 32,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $156.90 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.45. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.