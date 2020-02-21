Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 46.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. 98,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

