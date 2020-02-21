Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.29. 33,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

