Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.86 Million in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 62,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Terex by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,760 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 23.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,101,000 after acquiring an additional 481,032 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Terex by 65.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 104,198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Terex by 720.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 80,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth $1,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 58,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.71. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.54%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 315,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,532 shares of company stock worth $39,442 and have sold 18,796 shares worth $529,374. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

