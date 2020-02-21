Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $2.09 Million in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,180.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,290 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OSK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

