Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $2.46 Million in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 54,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,792 shares of company stock valued at $94,547,663. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.58. 118,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.86 and its 200-day moving average is $299.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.