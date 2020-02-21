Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $2.55 Million in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.70.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.29. 5,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,137. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $278.50 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.15 and a 200-day moving average of $317.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

