Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,236 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 45,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 76,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.22. 11,214,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,081,926. The firm has a market cap of $255.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

