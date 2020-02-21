Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Arconic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARNC. TheStreet lowered Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

In other Arconic news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. 83,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,533. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.52. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

