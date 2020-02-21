Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 5,009 Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after acquiring an additional 373,083 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.27.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,068 shares of company stock worth $13,650,907. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $534.30. 44,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,547. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $335.53 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $513.06 and a 200-day moving average of $457.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

