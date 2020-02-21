Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.57. 53,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,202. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,168.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

