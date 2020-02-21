Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 15,817 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,817 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE:MKC traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,224. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.80 and a 200-day moving average of $164.75. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $130.59 and a 12 month high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

