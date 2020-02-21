Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 16,809 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,809 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.67. 124,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,790. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

