Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 19,200 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

VAR stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.95. 12,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,988. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.92 and a 1-year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $874,867.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,243. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

