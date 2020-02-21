Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 19,680 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,680 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $703,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $154.07. The company had a trading volume of 127,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 162.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day moving average of $137.38. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

