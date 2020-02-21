Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,508 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

NYSE HLT traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $109.86. 91,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.