Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $2.03 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. 199,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

