Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2,211.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.86. 6,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,050. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.