Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.11. 290,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,142. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.42. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,485,583. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

