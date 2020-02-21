Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) Declares None Dividend of $0.43

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:OTTW remained flat at $$14.30 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Ottawa Savings Bancorp had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ottawa Savings Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts.

