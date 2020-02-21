Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Outfront Media.

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.57. 49,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,223. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

