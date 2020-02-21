Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE:OC opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.