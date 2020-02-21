Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $7.15 Average PT from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE:OMI opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

