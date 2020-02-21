P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $60.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 220 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTSI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

PTSI opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $297.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.