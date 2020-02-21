Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.35

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.35 and last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 351611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,339.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,141 shares of company stock worth $1,303,022 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,797,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after purchasing an additional 582,238 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 856,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,814,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 384,794 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,387,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,735 shares during the period. Finally, DPM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,396,000.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

