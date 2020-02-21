Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million.

NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.27. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.47 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.