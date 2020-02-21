Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. National Pension Service raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.27.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.22. The company had a trading volume of 379,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.