Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Paychex were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after buying an additional 52,883 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 816,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,418,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

