PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.48.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PetroChina by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 47,341 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PetroChina by 5,888.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PetroChina by 1,003.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PetroChina by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 34,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.26. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.