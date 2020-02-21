Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period Will Expire on February 26th (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Phoenix Tree’s (NASDAQ:LIZI) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 26th. Phoenix Tree had issued 4,100,000 shares in its IPO on January 17th. The total size of the offering was $45,100,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

LIZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phoenix Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Phoenix Tree in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $9.88 on Friday. Phoenix Tree has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

About Phoenix Tree

Lizhi Inc operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

