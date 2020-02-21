Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.75-4.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.62. The stock had a trading volume of 60,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,973. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

