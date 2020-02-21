Piper Sandler Upgrades Knowles (NYSE:KN) to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $23.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Knowles has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Knowles stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,121. Knowles has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

