Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

PZA traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.76. The company has a market cap of $238.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$9.19 and a 12-month high of C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

