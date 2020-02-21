ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.86%. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $32.81. 12,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45.

PRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

