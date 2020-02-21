Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,956 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Prologis worth $49,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. PGGM Investments increased its position in Prologis by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Prologis by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,219,000 after purchasing an additional 530,191 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Prologis by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,567,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,758,000 after purchasing an additional 384,972 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Prologis by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 498,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,498,000 after purchasing an additional 374,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Edward Jones cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $99.29. The stock had a trading volume of 231,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average of $88.29. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

