Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Declares None Dividend of $0.50

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Prudential Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:PBIP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363. Prudential Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.05.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

In other news, COO Anthony V. Migliorino acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Also, CEO Dennis Pollack acquired 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $44,878.80. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

