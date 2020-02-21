PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PVH were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in PVH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 114,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

NYSE PVH traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,688. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

