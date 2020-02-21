Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $173.13 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,481,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $173,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.18. 11,709,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,081,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $255.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.