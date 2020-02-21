Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,179 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 47,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,916. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Qiagen NV has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra dropped their target price on Qiagen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Commerzbank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

