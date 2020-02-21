QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.69-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80. QTS Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.69-2.83 EPS.

NYSE QTS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $63.11. 29,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,498. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -787.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 66.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

