Quantis Network (QUAN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $167.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $3,857.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.56 or 0.02990299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00229790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00146344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

