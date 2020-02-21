QUINADS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last week, QUINADS has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. QUINADS has a market cap of $31,405.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUINADS alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042018 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00464061 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001468 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010352 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012482 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001600 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.