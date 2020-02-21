Rajan Naik Sells 2,740 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $185.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.00. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $135.97 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

