Ramon A. Rodriguez Sells 4,127 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,616,000 after purchasing an additional 349,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

