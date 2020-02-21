Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.70 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($3.70), Briefing.com reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:RETA traded down $12.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.79. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $257.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -49.06 and a beta of 2.58.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $388,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,439.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RETA. National Securities cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price (up previously from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

