Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 132.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 35.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 2,834.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Citigroup cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

REG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

