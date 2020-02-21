Reitmans (TSE:RET) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Shares of Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 16500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07.

Reitmans (TSE:RET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$222.34 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Reitmans Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reitmans (TSE:RET)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

