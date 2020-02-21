Relex Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 55.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Relex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Relex has a total market cap of $289,502.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Relex has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Relex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.56 or 0.02990299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00229790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00146344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002762 BTC.

About Relex

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,880,589,110 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Relex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.