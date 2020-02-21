Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Reliability earned a coverage optimism score of 2.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

RLBY opened at $0.22 on Friday. Reliability has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Reliability Company Profile

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits.

