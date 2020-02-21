Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REPYY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of REPYY opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

